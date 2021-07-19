Evergrande’s capital wheeze is only a paper gain

A man stands next to a model of the New Yalu River Bridge and the Singapore City condominium at a property showroom in Dandong New Zone, Liaoning province, China April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021.

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Heavily indebted companies don’t usually send their shares soaring by diverting precious funds for a special dividend. China Evergrande (3333.HK), however, jumped 9.5% on Friday after the $17 billion developer said it would consider a payout. The odd reaction appears to be driven by speculation the distribution would not be cash, but shares in one of its other holdings - perhaps the $25 billion Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (0708.HK). Shares in New Energy Vehicle fell as much as 11% in early Monday trading.

Selling part of its 65% holding in the clean-car operation could do more than prop up Evergrande’s shares: if it hands out enough, it could deconsolidate the stake, wiping 72 billion yuan ($11 billion) off its reported debt, according to analysts at CCB International. Founder Hui Ka Yan’s endless capital markets manoeuvrings and his struggles to meet Beijing’s curbs on developers’ leverage read more are well known. Evergrande’s Friday rally already looks to be unwinding, with shares down 6% in morning trade. It will take more than paper shuffling to impress Evergrande’s long-suffering shareholders. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sharon Lam