Evergrande’s hometown hero is rich and generous

Evergrande Group Chairman Xu Jiayin gestures during a press conference for the Fifth Session of the 12th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, China March 9, 2017. Picture taken March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. - RC1EBDB76000

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China Evergrande (3333.HK) chairman Hui Ka Yan has a potential safety net to fall back on as he hurries to raise cash through equity stake sales. Rating agencies including S&P have downgraded the developer's credit to junk as hope of a turnaround fades. Luckily Shenzhen city's asset manager is loaded, with over $600 billion in assets. It helped out local champion Huawei, and could be Evergrande's white knight too.

Financial pedigree matters a great deal when it comes to Chinese corporate rescues. Evergrande is headquartered in the southern finance and technology hub of Shenzhen, one of China's wealthiest and most dynamic cities, with an economy as big as Sweden's. The city’s asset manager owns stakes in at least 30 listed companies with reported revenue of nearly 800 billion yuan ($123 billion) last year. It had the resources to back a de-facto nationalisation of Huawei’s budget smartphone brand, which had been crippled by U.S. sanctions.

For comparison, consider the province of Hebei, home to Evergrande peer China Fortune Land Development (600340.SS). The Hebei government, with debt projected to hit 278% of fiscal revenue this year, was unable to prevent its home champion from defaulting on over 80 billion yuan of obligations in July, and is now operationally paralysed.

Hui has his hooks deep into the local economy, with 55 urban renewal projects in Shenzhen and 79 property projects in the surrounding Guangdong province. Evergrande’s total assets amounted to a whooping 2.3 trillion yuan at the end of 2020, but with creditors and suppliers now turning their back, a liquidity run could force him to dump them at a discount. Every official from the provincial party chief down wants to avoid a crash that could swamp property markets with excess Evergrande inventory and saddle local financial institutions with defaults.

If Shenzhen moves in, its generosity may only go so far; it has no reason to help out creditors in other regions. At the same time the central government is trying to drive speculators out of property markets, not bail them out. Evergrande’s hometown white knight could ride to the rescue, but the king in Beijing might not let him mount.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Credit rating agency S&P on Aug. 5 downgraded China Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group and Tianji Holding to "CCC" from "B-" and lowered the long-term issue rating on U.S. dollar notes issued by Evergrande and guaranteed by Tianji to "CCC-" from "CCC+". Moody's and Fitch have made similar downgrades in recent weeks.

- China Evergrande said in an exchange filing on Aug. 10 that it is is in discussions with several independent third party investors on the sales of certain assets, including the partial sale of interests in listed subsidiaries China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and Evergrande Property Services.

