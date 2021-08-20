Evergrande’s restructuring clock starts now

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese regulators have started the clock on Evergrande’s (3333.HK) long-awaited restructuring. The central bank has warned the troubled developer to reduce debt risks "proactively", a hint for founder Hui Ka Yan to speed up non-core asset sales. What will be left, though, looks disappointing.

The People’s Bank of China on Thursday revealed it had summoned Evergrande executives for a meeting – a rare acknowledgement that regulators are getting impatient. Despite $52 billion of short-term debt coming due, Hui has been dragging his feet on cleaning up his sprawling property conglomerate. The Hong Kong-listed parent, for example, holds stakes in hundreds of affiliates ranging from an amusement park operator to a football club, according to Dealogic data. The founder has recently relinquished control in smaller peer Calxon (000918.SZ), which had been pivoting into the movies business, and reduced the company's ownership in a media unit and a local bank, but not much more.

The central bank’s public intervention should provide some comfort to investors, creditors and suppliers demanding payments. President Xi Jinping’s growing distaste for bailing out indebted tycoons has long been a concern that Evergrande may not, in fact, be too big to fail. The PBOC’s warning against financial instability might be a sign that the official attitude towards a rescue is softening.

Hui will be under pressure to speed up disposing more non-core assets. His diversification efforts have been increasingly chaotic. Over the past few years, Evergrande has veered into electric vehicles, bottled water, and online classifieds. Despite having yet to sell a single car on the market, the company admitted on Friday that it held preliminary talks with smartphone maker Xiaomi (1810.HK) to offload part of that business.

What remains, though, will be of questionable value. Prospects for Evergrande’s property business look bleak, thanks to a combination of heightened government scrutiny, sector-wide price controls and a possible property tax. Gross margins from Evergrande's core unit is forecast to drop to as low as 15% by 2022, from around 25% last year, per S&P estimates. The future of Hui’s empire looks far from grand.

CONTEXT NEWS

- China Evergrande on Aug. 20 said in a statement it would fully implement regulatory requirements, and that it is determined to maintain the stability of its operations. The company also said that its unit, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, held preliminary talks with smartphone maker Xiaomi. The discussions were first reported by Reuters on Aug. 19.

- Just hours earlier, the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said they had summoned China Evergrande executives to a meeting, where they warned the company to keep operations stable, actively diffuse debt risks, and maintain the stability of the property market and financial markets, according to a joint statement from the regulators dated Aug. 19.

- Separately, China Evergrande raised about 1 billion yuan ($154 million) by selling a part of its stake in regional lender Shengjing Bank to subsidiaries of the local city government of Shenyang, the bank said in an exchange filing on Aug. 17.

