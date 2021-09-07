Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

The Exchange: Adam Tooze on the pandemic

By
1 minute read

A person wearing a face shield and protective face masks uses her phone at the shopping mall on the first day of coronavirus restrictions lift on retail and dining in Bangkok and other high-risk areas to revive the economy, as the country battles its worst coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa - RC2SGP9P80WN

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - 2020 was one of the most seismic years in world history. The Columbia University professor’s new book, “Shutdown”, recaps the events and offers some conclusions about where Covid-19 has left the planet. Tooze tells Peter Thal Larsen why it might be a dry run for future crises.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @peter_tl on Twitter

Editing by Sharon Lam and Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 3:07 AM UTC

Xi muffles Chinese consumer boom

President Xi Jinping is muffling China’s consumer boom. Policies targeting spending excesses are hammering listed companies from e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988.HK) to liquor specialist Kweichow Moutai (600519.SS). Elsewhere officials are moving to buttress trade surpluses and state industrial giants. Companies who had bet that Chinese shoppers would evolve into free-spending Americans will be worried; trade partners should be alarmed.

Breakingviews
The Exchange: Adam Tooze on the pandemic
Breakingviews
Babbel IPO sounds cheap for a reason
Breakingviews
Fund investor’s IPO depends on Goldman connections
Breakingviews
JD’s shakeup is the welcome kind in Chinese tech