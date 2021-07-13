Breakingviews
The Exchange: American-EU relations return to warm
ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After four frosty years, Washington and Brussels are back to cooperation on foreign and economic policy, with some big trade wins already on the scoreboard, Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis tells Rob Cox in an interview hosted by the European-American Chamber of Commerce New York.
Follow @rob1cox on Twitter
- For previous columns by the host, Reuters customers can click on
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.