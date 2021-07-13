Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Exchange: American-EU relations return to warm

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend the EU-US summit, in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2021.

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After four frosty years, Washington and Brussels are back to cooperation on foreign and economic policy, with some big trade wins already on the scoreboard, Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis tells Rob Cox in an interview hosted by the European-American Chamber of Commerce New York.

Listen to the podcast

- For previous columns by the host, Reuters customers can click on

Editing by Freddie Joyner and Karen Kwok

