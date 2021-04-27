BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Becoming “Richer, Wiser, Happier”
That’s the title of a new book looking at how some of global finance’s top investors, such as Howard Marks, Matthew McLennan, Charlie Munger and Mohnish Pabrai, crushed it. The author, William Green, tells Rob Cox what he learned from writing about these “practical philosophers.”
Follow @rob1cox on Twitter
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on
- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.