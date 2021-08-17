Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Exchange: Buyout bonanza

Scott Sperling of Thomas H. Lee Partners speaks at a summit in New York, U.S., April 10, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Thomas H. Lee’s Scott Sperling has been investing in private equity deals for more than two decades. As the industry is hotter than ever, he talks to Lauren Silva Laughlin about how nothing and everything have changed.

