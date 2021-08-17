Breakingviews
The Exchange: Buyout bonanza
NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Thomas H. Lee’s Scott Sperling has been investing in private equity deals for more than two decades. As the industry is hotter than ever, he talks to Lauren Silva Laughlin about how nothing and everything have changed.
Follow @thereallsl on Twitter
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.