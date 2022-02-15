The Exchange: Consumers have the retail whip hand
NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Saks Fifth Avenue to Target, U.S. retailers are under intense pressure to change their businesses to meet consumers’ needs. Alix Partners’ Joel Bines tells Jennifer Saba it’s about more than just a shift in shopping habits. He argues that consumers now hold all the power.
