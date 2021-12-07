The Exchange: The deal market takes a turn
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a year of record activity, global antitrust watchdogs are becoming more scrupulous of big deals, Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) Rob Kindler and Paul, Weiss’s Scott Barshay agree. But they disagree about what that means for the deal market in general.
