BreakingviewsThe Exchange: ECB President Christine Lagarde

Reuters
1 minute read

What role does the central bank play in combatting climate change? How will it confront the emergence of digital currencies? What if the U.S. economy charges ahead while Europe languishes? Lagarde takes on these questions and more in an exclusive discussion with Breakingviews.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3e13Yo1

Breakingviews
Breakingviews · April 15, 2021 · 5:25 PM UTCBank of America is JPMorgan without the swagger

America’s two biggest banks started 2021 with the same book value, the first time that had happened since the financial crisis. There the similarity ends. Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Thursday reported his best return on equity to date, at 12%, aided by an improving credit outlook and surging markets. JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon, though, managed almost twice that. The reason is swagger, something investors prize.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Italian bank M&A bump hits sweet spot

Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

BreakingviewsViewsroom: Cross-border travel hassles, Alibaba

For businesspeople eager to get back on the road, three lucky Breakingviews editors share their experiences of hopping across the Atlantic, traveling to India and navigating Europe’s arbitrary rules. Asia columnists discuss how Beijing has come down hard on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

BreakingviewsUniCredit’s boss needs currency more than deals

UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel is a veteran dealmaker. Yet, the 19 billion euro bank’s lowly stock price gives him a dull knife with which to carve up any transactions. The banker needs to first improve returns at Italy’s second-largest lender, bolstering his M&A currency. Orcel’s best first deal is not to rush into one at all.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Deliveroo’s results recipe could use more spice