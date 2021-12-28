Skip to main content
The Exchange: Environmentalist on Exxon’s board

Kaisa Hietala, a Finnish energy industry professional and new board member of Exxon Mobil, poses for a photograph in Helsinki, Finland May 31, 2021. Picture taken May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Essi Lehto

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kaisa Hietala was one of the directors elected by shareholders in May through activist Engine No. 1’s successful campaign to green up the $250 bln oil giant. The former Neste (NESTE.HE) executive from Finland sat down with Rob Cox to explain her vision for creating sustainable businesses.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Thomas Shum

