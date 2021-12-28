The Exchange: Environmentalist on Exxon’s board
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kaisa Hietala was one of the directors elected by shareholders in May through activist Engine No. 1’s successful campaign to green up the $250 bln oil giant. The former Neste (NESTE.HE) executive from Finland sat down with Rob Cox to explain her vision for creating sustainable businesses.
