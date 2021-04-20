Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Fewer bankers, more engineers needed

That’s one of Jacques Attali’s many prescriptions to enhance the economy of life. The former EBRD boss and French presidential adviser also discusses Big Tech breakups, Europe’s lagging vaccination efforts, Macron’s political prospects and his plan to close the elite ENA.

Listen to the podcast

Meituan (3690.HK) is ready to fight. China's $220 billion food delivery app has raised $10 billion to take on larger Alibaba (9988.HK). Investors are sceptical of boss Wang Xing's money-losing bets; shares are down 36% since mid-February. Replenishing the war chest eases financial stress but raises pressure to deliver quick results.

