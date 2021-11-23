The Exchange: Fintech evolves
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Companies from JPMorgan to Goldman Sachs are upgrading their banking businesses. Al Goldstein, one of the pioneers of peer-to-peer lending and online funding, tells Lauren Silva Laughlin how he reshaped those areas and why he is moving into private equity and venture capital.
Follow @thereallsl on Twitter
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.