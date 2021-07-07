Breakingviews
The Exchange: Global tax deal
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - EY Vice Chair Kate Barton is helping companies figure out a minimum corporate rate agreed to by 130 countries. The historic pact will help raise $150 billion in government revenue. She talks to Gina Chon about the 15% floor, how effective it may be and where it goes from here.
