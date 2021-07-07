The Exchange: Global tax deal

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
3D printed percentage symbols are seen in front of dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - EY Vice Chair Kate Barton is helping companies figure out a minimum corporate rate agreed to by 130 countries. The historic pact will help raise $150 billion in government revenue. She talks to Gina Chon about the 15% floor, how effective it may be and where it goes from here.

