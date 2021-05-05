BreakingviewsThe Exchange: The green transition’s financing gap
Plenty of capital is focused on creating the next Tesla. Less is directed towards medium-sized players doing vital but less flashy stuff like insulating buildings. Tikehau Capital co-founder Mathieu Chabran tells George Hay how some asset managers are stepping into the breach.
Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/2RvPK7i
