The Exchange: Hollywood broadens its horizon

By
The Hollywood sign is show above the entrance to the Hollywood Forever cemetery during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2021. Picture taken March 3, 2021.

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The entertainment industry is hard to break into without connections. Hollywood producer Tyler Mitchell is trying to make the process more diverse with an online network. He explains to Jennifer Saba how his firm Impact helps discover writers who might otherwise be overlooked.

Editing by Amanda Gomez and Sharon Lam

