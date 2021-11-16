The Exchange: Hollywood broadens its horizon
NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The entertainment industry is hard to break into without connections. Hollywood producer Tyler Mitchell is trying to make the process more diverse with an online network. He explains to Jennifer Saba how his firm Impact helps discover writers who might otherwise be overlooked.
