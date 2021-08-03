The Exchange: How UK’s vaccine taskforce did it

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A vial, sryinge and small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed UK flag in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Clive Dix was part of a crack team of business execs and scientists that secured Covid-19 jabs for Great Britain. They applied a venture capital approach that can be used to tackle other public sector challenges. The former chairman discusses lessons learned and looming threats.

