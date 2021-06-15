The Exchange: IAC Chairman Barry Diller

IAC Chairman Barry Diller at Little Island Park on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The media mogul has backed businesses ranging from travel to gambling to dating and more. Plus, he’s behind Little Island, a new park in New York. Diller shares his thoughts on the reopening of the world, IAC’s unique model and why Netflix has already won the streaming war.

