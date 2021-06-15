Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

The Exchange: IAC Chairman Barry Diller

1 minute read

IAC Chairman Barry Diller at Little Island Park on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The media mogul has backed businesses ranging from travel to gambling to dating and more. Plus, he’s behind Little Island, a new park in New York. Diller shares his thoughts on the reopening of the world, IAC’s unique model and why Netflix has already won the streaming war.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Freddie Joyner and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 6:10 PM UTCThe Exchange: IAC Chairman Barry Diller

The media mogul has backed businesses ranging from travel to gambling to dating and more. Plus, he’s behind Little Island, a new park in New York. Diller shares his thoughts on the reopening of the world, IAC’s unique model and why Netflix has already won the streaming war.

BreakingviewsChancellor: Bears will survive meme-stock assault
BreakingviewsSoFi lands a Wall Street internship
BreakingviewsU.S. and EU bury trade hatchet in China’s back
BreakingviewsEmirates joins airlines’ high-loss club