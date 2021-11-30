The Exchange: Making nukes greener and friendlier
ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fight to reduce CO2 emissions is forcing a rethink about the role of nuclear power, says Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. But convincing holdouts like Greta Thunberg will take more than turning Homer Simpson into a paragon of nuclear safety.
