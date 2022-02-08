European Commission Vice-President in charge of Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, talks at the start of a meeting of the College of Commissioners at the Berlaymont, in Brussels, Belgium, November 10, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo - RC20JR9DTZ0L

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s antitrust tsar is responsible for keeping U.S. digital behemoths in check and making sure that the bloc doesn’t slip too far behind on technology. She joined Liam Proud to talk about a string of recent court losses and the future of competition policy.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @liamwardproud on Twitter

(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Thomas Shum