The Exchange: Niall Ferguson on human error

1 minute read

Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow of Stanford University's Hoover Institution, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The historian joins Pete Sweeney to discuss his latest book on disasters, natural and man-made, and why so many governments got Covid-19 so wrong. They debate which political model looked best after the pandemic and whether historians can make a difference at times like these.

