The Exchange: Niall Ferguson on human error

Niall Ferguson, Senior Fellow of Stanford University's Hoover Institution, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The historian joins Pete Sweeney to discuss his latest book on disasters, natural and man-made, and why so many governments got Covid-19 so wrong. They debate which political model looked best after the pandemic and whether historians can make a difference at times like these.

