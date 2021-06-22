Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Exchange: Roger Ferguson talks monetary policy

Roger Ferguson, president and CEO of TIAA-CREF, participates in a panel discussion at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 25, 2009.

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former Fed vice chair and ex-TIAA CEO joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss how the central bank is navigating economic recovery and price pressures. He also talks about whether corporate America is living up to its diversity pledges and suggests strategies to speed progress.

