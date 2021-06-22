Breakingviews
The Exchange: Roger Ferguson talks monetary policy
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former Fed vice chair and ex-TIAA CEO joins Swaha Pattanaik to discuss how the central bank is navigating economic recovery and price pressures. He also talks about whether corporate America is living up to its diversity pledges and suggests strategies to speed progress.
