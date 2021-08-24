Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Exchange: Ron Johnson, Apple store retail guru

The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, Oct. 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - He helped transform Target, opened the first Apple store, but failed to save J.C. Penney. Now Johnson is turning his attention to mobile stores. He tells Jennifer Saba about his new venture, Enjoy, and explains how e-commerce is changing everything.

Editing by Amanda Gomez and Katrina Hamlin

