The Exchange: Ron Johnson, Apple store retail guru
NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - He helped transform Target, opened the first Apple store, but failed to save J.C. Penney. Now Johnson is turning his attention to mobile stores. He tells Jennifer Saba about his new venture, Enjoy, and explains how e-commerce is changing everything.
