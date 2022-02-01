Skip to main content
The Exchange: San Francisco Fed boss Mary Daly

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. inflation is at its highest in four decades. The central banker explains to Swaha Pattanaik how the Federal Reserve plans to tackle price pressures without jeopardising growth or job creation, and outlines her views on the outlook for monetary policy.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

Editing by Katrina Hamlin and Sharon Lam

