Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BreakingviewsThe Exchange: South Africa’s prospects

Swaha Pattanaik
1 minute read

South African flags are seen in Pretoria, South Africa, December 11, 2013.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange CEO Leila Fourie tells Swaha Pattanaik how South Africa’s economy has coped with Covid-19. In an interview recorded for the International Economic Forum of the Americas, she also flags sectors that will rebound fastest and discusses ESG investing.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @swahapattanaik on Twitter

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:17 AM UTCLufax buyback boosts case for direct listings

Returning unneeded funds to shareholders is generally a good idea. Doing so shortly after raising capital in an initial public offering, however, suggests something is amiss. The decision by $31 billion Chinese financial technology company Lufax (LU.N) to buy back some the same stock it sold to new investors seven months ago speaks to equity issuance problems and lifts the case for direct listings.

BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Nintendo scion animates philanthropy
BreakingviewsThe Exchange: South Africa’s prospects
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: Congress seems relaxed over SPACs
BreakingviewsCapital Calls: “Friends” reunion bookends AT&T too