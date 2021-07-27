Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Breakingviews

The Exchange: Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks during a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event at Instituto Cervantes in New York City, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In his attempt to revive the economy, Pedro Sánchez wants investors to give Spain more love. Local and global politics make that a challenging proposition. John Foley met with the prime minister as he set out for Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Hollywood but not Washington, D.C.

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

Editing by Craig Hettich and Amanda Gomez

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com.

