The Exchange: Steering Europe’s green transition

George Hay
1 minute read

European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

Frans Timmermans has a key leadership role in the European Union’s quest to reduce its 2030 emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels. Ahead of a major set of green policy updates next month, he talks to George Hay about both these and November’s COP26 conference.

