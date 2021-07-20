The Exchange: Travel disruption, SoftBank style

The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC12E0B4CCF0

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a dizzying expansion from China to the United States, the pandemic forced a tough reset at Oyo Hotels and Homes. The plucky Indian startup’s 27-year-old founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal tells Una Galani about the lessons learnt, rightsizing challenges, and of his IPO plans.

