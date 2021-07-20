Breakingviews
The Exchange: Travel disruption, SoftBank style
MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a dizzying expansion from China to the United States, the pandemic forced a tough reset at Oyo Hotels and Homes. The plucky Indian startup’s 27-year-old founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal tells Una Galani about the lessons learnt, rightsizing challenges, and of his IPO plans.
