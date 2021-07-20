Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

The Exchange: Travel disruption, SoftBank style

1 minute read

The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC12E0B4CCF0

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a dizzying expansion from China to the United States, the pandemic forced a tough reset at Oyo Hotels and Homes. The plucky Indian startup’s 27-year-old founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal tells Una Galani about the lessons learnt, rightsizing challenges, and of his IPO plans.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

Editing by Craig Hettich and Sharon Lam

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · July 19, 2021 · 6:59 PM UTCGrill makers fire up for all-American IPO cook-off

The equity markets are serving up red meat for outdoor-dining enthusiasts. Traeger and Weber, makers of backyard grilling machines, have both filed for initial public offerings. One is more hip, while the other is bigger. Both sport the requisite IPO buzzwords about technology and recurring revenue streams. What one has in market penetration and variety, the other makes up for in brand cachet – suggesting they could end up with a similar valuation.

BreakingviewsUK virus cost-benefit discounts human psychology
BreakingviewsChina hack backs White House into a corner
BreakingviewsTencent places heavyweight bet on UK’s Sumo
BreakingviewsZegna’s SPAC deal offers discounted path to luxury