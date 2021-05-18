Skip to main content

BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Trip.com CEO Jane Sun

Sharon LamRob Cox
Travellers in protective suits are seen at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Where are Chinese travellers headed these days? How is the pandemic changing outbound tourism and business travel? Will China’s recent anti-monopoly regulations affect Trip’s approach to partnerships and deals? Sun shares her views in an exclusive discussion with Breakingviews.

BreakingviewsThe Exchange: Trip.com CEO Jane Sun
