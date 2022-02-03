The Exchange: UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel
MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Italian banker wants to return 16 bln euros to investors by 2024. Choppy markets and growing geopolitical risks raise the bar for European banks’ promised returns. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel tells Breakingviews how his $35 bln lender can navigate through uncertain times.
