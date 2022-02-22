Skip to main content
The Exchange: Why economic walls don’t work

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021.

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden both embraced barriers like tariffs as a U.S. response to technology and globalization. Former White House economic adviser Glenn Hubbard argues that such strategies will fail. But policymakers can do more to take care of those left behind.

