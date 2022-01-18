The Exchange: Xpeng boldly goes
HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese electric-car maker has navigated everything from shrinking subsidies to Covid-19. Embracing new ways of working is critical, boss Brian Gu tells Katrina Hamlin. Future forays into Europe, the metaverse, and flying cars will test the Tesla (TSLA.O) rival’s resilience again.
Follow @KatrinaHamlin on Twitter
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.