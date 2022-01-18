Skip to main content
The Exchange: Xpeng boldly goes

An Xpeng P5 electric vehicle (EV) is seen displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese electric-car maker has navigated everything from shrinking subsidies to Covid-19. Embracing new ways of working is critical, boss Brian Gu tells Katrina Hamlin. Future forays into Europe, the metaverse, and flying cars will test the Tesla (TSLA.O) rival’s resilience again.

Editing by Thomas Shum

