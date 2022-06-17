A general view of power plants of Adani Power is seen at Mundra town in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. The way billionaire Indian infrastructure-builder Gautam Adani sees it, working with the government does not make him a crony-capitalist. Adani's rapid ascent to the top tier of Indian business is often associated with the rise of Narendra Modi, the Hindu nationalist opposition leader widely expected to become India's next prime minister once the country's election ends next month. Its flagship Adani Enterprises soared 22.9 percent for its biggest daily gain on Thursday and has nearly doubled since the start of February, compared with a nearly 20 percent gain in the infrastructure index. Picture taken April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS BUSINESS ENERGY) - GM1EA470M6301

MUMBAI, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Clean energy solutions rarely come quickly or cheaply. Patient foreign investors that can channel low-cost, long-term funding have played an outsize role in putting India, a capital-scarce top polluter, on track to hit its renewable energy goals. As rising borrowing costs and global risk aversion test other investors’ commitments, they may have to step it up.

A major international deal announced on Tuesday read more underscores ongoing support from those focused on greening themselves to protect their own valuations. France’s TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) picked up a 25% stake in a unit of Indian tycoon Gautam Adani’s Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS), his incubator for projects ranging from data centres to airports. The duo plan to spend $50 billion to develop green hydrogen capacity and related services over 10 years. Others with green investing mandates remain active too: in April, BlackRock and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala paid $500 million for 11% of Tata Power’s (TTPW.NS) renewables unit.

These A-list backers are more important than they might look. Their capital offsets the challenges of investing in India, such as payment delays from state-owned power distributors and New Delhi’s recent history of soured infrastructure loans. That factors into credit ratings too, keeping a lid on companies’ offshore borrowing costs in a nonetheless high-yield market. Similar partnerships helped renewables power 60% of India’s energy capacity additions in the past six years, according to Senior Credit Officer Abhishek Tyagi and his team at Moody’s. They reckon a further $250 billion in investment is needed over the next eight years to meet India’s 2030 goal to roughly triple its energy capacity to 500 gigawatts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Unfortunately, the adverse turn in the global economy threatens the pace of new projects. Although renewables equipment costs will decline over time, inflation is driving up the costs of setting up projects as prices spike for everything from polysilicon to shipping. Rising interest rates drive up the cost of financing too.

Risk aversion also clogs up options to refinance bank loans through bond markets once projects up are and running. Indian renewable companies have issued $6.8 billion of U.S. dollar bonds since January 2021, but nothing significant since Greenko, a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund-backed developer, tapped the market in April. Yields on that $750 million issue funding the world’s largest, lowest cost integrated renewable energy generation and storage project have jumped 200 basis points since then. Dislocations create an urgent need for more patient capital.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Adani Enterprises announced a partnership with France’s TotalEnergies on June 14 to support the Indian company’s ambition to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years in green hydrogen production capacity. As part of the arrangement, Total is acquiring a 25% stake in a unit of the company, Adani New Industries.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.