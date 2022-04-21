LONDON, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Inflation in the United States is running at more than 8%. According to the Taylor rule, a rough-and-ready guide to help central bankers meet their inflation targets, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s target interest rate should be closer to 11% than its current level of 0.3%.

Monetarists like the economist Tim Congdon, pointing to strong growth in the money supply, predict that prices will soon be rising at double-digit rates. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warns that, thanks to America’s tight labour market, the Fed will have to hike rates sharply, probably inducing a recession.

Why is the Fed so far behind the curve? Leaving aside the question of whether its economic models are flawed, two answers suggest themselves. First, central bankers are aware that any sudden monetary tightening could unleash another financial crisis. Second, rising prices are generally a sign of deep-seated social conflicts. History suggests that policymakers are incapable of resisting inflation until the underlying structural forces that encouraged it have dissipated.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Last year, U.S. government debt reached a post-war high of more than 120% of GDP, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Debt owed by American companies is at more than 80% of annual economic output, close to a record. U.S. stocks trade at close to peak valuations. Home prices are also at an all-time high, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. Household wealth tells the same story.

If the Fed acts aggressively to control inflation, bloated debt levels would become harder to sustain and inflated market valuations would likely crash, as they did during the financial crisis which started in 2007. There’s another problem to consider. Foreign creditors have availed themselves of some $13 trillion worth of cheap dollar-denominated loans, according to the BIS. Much of this is owed by borrowers in emerging markets. In the circumstances, it’s much easier for monetary policymakers to maintain that inflation is transient than to risk triggering another meltdown like the Asian crisis of the late 1990s.

Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, Milton Friedman famously proclaimed. But what causes abnormal growth of the money supply to start with? Economists are silent on the matter. Sociologists, however, have an answer. The roots of inflation, they say, are as much social as economic. According to the British sociologist John Goldthorpe, rising prices are a sign of social divisions. Inflation, he writes, is the “monetary expression of distributional conflict.”

States print too much money when they cannot cover their expenses with taxes or long-term debt. Most great inflations, from the one that afflicted China’s Song Dynasty in the 12th century onwards, appeared after governments turned to money-printing to finance the costs of war. At the end of hostilities strong countries, such as Britain after the Napoleonic Wars and the United States following World War One, were able to put their finances in order. Weak states have tended to succumb to inflation.

Rapidly rising prices undermine the status quo and bring about a redistribution of wealth. French revolutionaries unleashed inflation in the early 1790s to expropriate the aristocracy and Catholic Church. After the Russian Revolution of 1917 the Bolsheviks fostered high inflation with the aim of crushing the bourgeoisie.

Inflation in France and Russia helped bring about more egalitarian societies, though at an admittedly enormous human cost. Less dramatically, rising U.S. prices after 1945 accompanied a decade-long decline in income and wealth inequalities – a period known as the “Great Compression”.

The American political scientist Mancur Olson linked inflation to vested interests. According to Olson, when “distributional coalitions” grow stronger they retard economic growth. When the economic pie ceases to grow, monetary injections can artificially expand it, mitigating conflicts over its distribution. In the 1970s, powerful unions were able to maintain excessively high labour costs, which led to unemployment at a time of rising prices. In the early stages of stagflation, policymakers in the United States and Britain felt powerless to restrain organised labour and curtail inflation.

Germany’s hyperinflation of the early 1920s provides a textbook example of runaway prices arising from intractable social divisions. Weimar Germany was a weak democracy, dominated by powerful cartels and riven with social conflicts between powerful groups: organised labour, agricultural interests and industry.

After World War One, German society was torn apart by intense political rivalries. No group was prepared to shoulder its share of the costs of war or reconstruction, let alone the Allies’ exorbitant demands for reparations. Instead, inflation turned the problem of settling distributional disputes over to depersonalised forces.

Now consider the situation in the United States today. The country is emerging from its “war” on Covid-19, which, like many previous conflicts, was financed with borrowing and money-printing. American society is nowhere near as discordant as Weimar Germany but is split by political divisions and distributional conflicts between the haves and the have-nots. U.S. industry has become more concentrated. Political gridlock ensures that most of the time no single party simultaneously controls the White House and both houses of Congress. This makes raising taxes difficult.

Most economists writing about the German hyperinflation or the stagflation of the 1970s conclude that these events occurred because of simple policy errors, whether excessive fiscal deficits, uncontrolled growth in the money supply or too-low interest rates. But such conventional analysis ignores the social and political context. We make the same mistake today when we question the Fed’s reluctance to act.

The simple explanation is that the Fed wants to avoid another financial crisis. At a deeper level, central bankers are constrained by vested interests. Inflation is the path of least resistance. As has occurred elsewhere, rising prices will redistribute income and wealth, which in time will ameliorate existing social conflicts, as well as creating new ones. Only when there is a general agreement in society that the damage wrought by inflation outweighs any apparent benefits will central bankers be empowered to bring it to an end.

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Edward Chancellor’s “The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest” will be published by Penguin on July 7.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.