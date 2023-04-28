













NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) burned brighter in the first quarter, thanks to the Permian Basin and Guyana. The $485 billion oil giant earned $11.4 billion, or twice as much as it did the same period a year ago. Moreover, while the firm continued to shower its investors with cash, sending them $8.1 billion, the company also increased production to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 4% rise from a year ago.

The first gusher came from Texas, where Exxon pumped 615,000 barrels a day from the shale basin. Guyana is quickly ramping up to be bigger. Last quarter, Exxon took 375,000 barrels a day from offshore, and it has a target capacity of 1.2 million barrels by 2027, 20% more than the Permian.

That's good for now, but there are concerns. Shale wells quickly deplete, so the company may need to eventually top up in the Permian. Buying a rival like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N) might help, but not at the current price. Plus Guyana has risks. It's GDP grew 62% last year and is expected to grow 37% this year according to the International Monetary Fund. Such rapid change can bring political instability. Exxon has just two golden eggs and one basket. (By Robert Cyran)

