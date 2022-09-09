NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s easy to say a company should break up, but hard to make it happen. That couldn’t be more true of the plan to dismantle Ernst & Young, whose partners will vote over the coming months on splitting the firm’s consulting business from its audit arm. Strategically it’s appealing. Logistically and mathematically, it’s a number-cruncher’s nightmare.

EY is carving itself up because regulators in the United Kingdom and elsewhere want it to, but also because it makes sense. Accounting firms often can’t audit companies which are also consulting clients, so being two separate firms, most likely with the consultancy as a public company, would let EY squeeze more milk from the cow. Chief Executive Carmine Di Sibio reckons that could create $10 billion of revenue on top of the $45 billion a year the group makes now.

The devil really is in the detail, though. Unlike a listed company, where shareholders might vote once to approve a breakup, EY must hold local polls in around 75 countries. Some require a simple majority, others need two-thirds’ backing. Some locations give each partner one vote; others divvy up power according to how much capital a person owns. And in some places, partners with certain accounting qualifications get a separate vote.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Valuation is no less troublesome. If the firm splits, audit partners would effectively trade their share in the consultancy for consultants’ share in the audit business. A slug of cash would go to audit partners to balance things out. But the valuation will rest on assumptions. Pricing a consultancy isn’t too hard: rival Accenture (ACN.F) trades at just under three times this year’s forecast revenue, according to Refinitiv. But none of the big U.S. accounting practices are publicly traded.

EY sold its original consultancy in 2000 to IT firm Capgemini (CAPP.PA) in return for stock. Partners then watched in agony as the buyer’s shares fell 95% in two years, and EY rebuilt its consultancy once the non-compete agreement lapsed. This time there’s no acquirer’s stock to worry about, but valuation still matters. The firm’s owners are also its employees, so a deal where one side does much better than the other is likely to lead to a disgruntled workforce. Auditors and consultants are trained to be critical of deals and valuations; selling them on this scheme will put EY through its paces.

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Ernst & Young will ask partners to vote on whether it should separate its audit and consulting businesses, it said on Sept. 8. The ballot, which will take place on a country-by-country basis, will start later in 2022 and the firm expects to finalize the decision in early 2023.

The split would involve partners in each business retaining stakes in their respective sides and would most likely involve cash paid to audit partners to adjust for the different values of the two units.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.