













LONDON, April 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Big Four professional services firm called off a plan to separate its audit and consulting arms. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss what went wrong, the implications for its rivals, and the pressure on EY bosses to show the intact business can thrive.

