Faith in Fed may lead inflation forecasters astray
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. inflation for the year to July remained stuck at a 13-year high of 5.4%. What’s almost as remarkable is how hard forecasting this number is proving. The median prediction of economists polled by Reuters proved too low when last month's data was published on Wednesday, making it the longest series of uninterrupted undershoots for at least 15 years. Moreover, misses in April and June were some of the largest during that time.
Pandemic distortions have led to unexpectedly large increases for items like used cars and trucks . The prices of such vehicles rose only 0.2% between June and July, a far cry from June’s monthly jump of 10.5%, but were nevertheless more than 40% higher than a year earlier.
Part of the explanation may also lie with economists’ faith in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s assurances that high inflation is transitory. They may, for example, underestimate how long supply chain disruptions might last . The lofty price of inflation-linked bonds suggests investors are taking out insurance in case the Fed, and forecasters, are wrong. (By Swaha Pattanaik)
