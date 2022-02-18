Fanatics, Jay-Z jersey deal is another hit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fanatics is on an acquisitive streak. The sports merchandising firm is teaming up with a group of celebrities including Jay-Z to buy nostalgic jersey and streetwear firm Mitchell & Ness for $250 million read more , according to Reuters. The price for the merchandiser looks like a winner.
Fanatics will own 75% of Mitchell & Ness, which has agreements with sports franchises including the National Football League. The other 25% stake will be held by a consortium that also includes rapper Meek Mill and TikTok phenom, the D’Amelio family.
Mitchell & Ness made about $70 million in profit on $350 million of revenue last year, Reuters reported. That makes the deal less than 1 times sales, below Nike at 4 times trailing 12-month sales or even Adidas (ADSGn.DE). Fanatics recently bought rival Topps’ trading card business for a steal, too. This latest deal is another score. (By Jennifer Saba)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
DraftKings has longshot odds to control costs read more
Shake Shack’s investor meal is overpriced read more
Hermès makes a virtue of supply-chain bottlenecks read more
Frugal NatWest puts European bank peers to shame read more
Beijing leaves slim profit pickings for Meituan read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.