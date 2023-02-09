













NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) new chatbot played a little trick this week. The artificial intelligence program made a mistake when answering a question, and a big unveiling of new AI features for search on Wednesday fell flat. The market wiped about $150 billion off the $1.2 trillion company’s market capitalization as a result. That’s probably an overreaction, but any perception Google has become complacent could be hard to shake.

Google had been testing out its bot for a bit, and just as it was presenting on Wednesday, a Reuters story revealed that a question it answered in an advertisement was erroneous. That, plus an underwhelming launch, sent the stock down 11% between Tuesday night and Thursday morning trading. A day earlier, rival Microsoft (MSFT.O) unveiled and released a version of its search engine loaded with AI that can answer complex questions using multiple sources of information.

Microsoft, no small competitor, hopes being better will result in a more competitive search market. Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the gross margin in that industry will drop forever in an interview with the Financial Times. If he’s right, Alphabet has an existential problem. Gross margin was 55% last year, pulling in $157 billion. Cut this figure in half, and Alphabet’s earnings could disappear without serious cost cutting.

Still, a disruptive and successful launch of AI in search is at this point theoretical, and Alphabet’s business is secure for now. It dominates, with over a 90% share of search globally, according to Statcounter. Good technology is a proven disruptor, but incumbency has long had strong advantages. Habits die hard, customers are lazy, and costs to switch are high. Google, Microsoft, Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Meta Platforms (META.O) still control their respective niches.

Perceived threats are harder to shake. Microsoft knows this well. In the decade before Nadella become chief executive in 2014, earnings more than doubled. Yet investors worried Microsoft was more concerned with squeezing customers than beating back online competitors. The firm’s earnings multiple was cut in half to about 10. The shares barely moved for a decade, until Nadella’s cloud services push changed the narrative.

Since then, Microsoft’s stock has increased dramatically – shares are worth 10 times more than in 2004. A lull might not be so bad at Alphabet if it ultimately had the same outcome, but for shareholders, the uncertainty is painful.

CONTEXT NEWS

Alphabet’s stock fell over 7% on Feb. 8 and was down over 4% on the morning of Feb. 9 as of 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. GMT) after an underwhelming reveal of its new plans for using artificial intelligence. Just as the company was presenting its new AI features for search, Reuters reported that an advertisement it had made for a related AI-powered bot named Bard gave a misleading answer to a question. The machine said the James Web Space Telescope took the very first picture of an exoplanet. A European satellite took the first picture 18 years earlier.

On Feb. 7, Microsoft held an event that unveiled new versions of its search engine and web browser that incorporate artificial intelligence. The company has released a version of its Bing search engine using the technology.

