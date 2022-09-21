U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the proposed DISCLOSE Act, which would require super PACs and certain other groups to disclose donors who contributed $10,000 or more during an election cycle, at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Reserve has named the price of killing inflation: a couple of years of slow growth and a million more people out of work. If that’s all it takes to beat back rising prices, it’s a cost worth bearing, especially because if Chair Jay Powell is wrong, he passes his problem onto U.S. President Joe Biden.

The U.S. central bank raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and indicated that they could go even higher than investors have expected. The Fed’s rate-setting committee now thinks its benchmark rate could go as high as 4.6% in 2023, where investors had been betting on a peak of around 4.4%, according to the Atlanta Fed. Unemployment may hit 4.4%, suggesting a 1.3 million increase in joblessness.

For now, the Fed thinks it can manage this without a hard landing. While GDP growth could slump to 0.2% this quarter and 1.2% a year from now – far below the 2% the Fed thinks is the long-run norm – the rate-setters think things will be back on track by the end of 2024. That will hurt companies in the short term, and some are already squeaking from slowing growth read more , but it’s better than a long, slow grind.

Based on previous interest-rate cycles, the Fed is either being optimistic or trying to break the bad news gently. Even so, Powell is correct to say that inflation is worse than even a reversal in growth. Unemployment brings distress for millions, but rising prices hurt more or less everyone. Around half of small businesses now say inflation is their biggest challenge, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the public agrees, a Pew survey showed in May.

Moreover, the risk that an economic slowdown does lasting damage is slight. Banks are reporting that their customers still have more money in the bank than they did before Covid-19 hit, and delinquencies are ticking up, but only slowly. JPMorgan (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told a Congressional panel hours before the Fed’s rate hike that the financial industry can “easily handle a hard landing.”

Powell lamented on Wednesday that there’s no way to reset the economy without pain. That’s the kind of thing an independent central banker can say without fear. If the severity of that pain is greater than he is expecting now, it tosses the hot potato over to Biden and Congress. They will spend the next two years dealing with elevated unemployment and economic glumness. Powell’s approach may kill inflation, but lose him some powerful friends in the process.

Reuters Graphics

CONTEXT NEWS

The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 75 basis points on Sept. 21, to between 3% and 3.25%. It was the third hike of that size since May.

The Fed said in a statement that inflation remained elevated, echoing its previous statement in July, with “modest growth” in spending and production.

In its updated set of economic projections, the Fed forecast 4.4% unemployment in 2024, compared with its previous forecast of 4.1%. It also projected that its targeted interest rate could max out at 4.6% in 2023.

Annualized inflation hit 8.3% in August, according to Department of Labor data released on Sept. 13, a slight deceleration from the previous month but featuring the largest increase in food prices since 1979.

Before the Fed’s announcement, investors placed an 84% probability on a 75-basis-point hike, according to the CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

