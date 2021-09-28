Fed retirements help Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes his seat to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo - RC2AWP9CXU53

WASHINGTON, Sept 27, (Reuters Breakingviews) - One obstacle to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s shot at a second term has been removed. Two regional central bank presidents who actively traded stock last year are leaving their positions early read more . The next step is for the Fed boss to revamp rules to ensure conflicts of interest are avoided.

On Monday, Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan and his counterpart in Boston, Eric Rosengren, said they would soon retire. Recent financial disclosures revealed they actively traded shares last year, when the central bank pulled out all the stops to prop up the economy, including buying corporate bonds of Apple (AAPL.O), Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Expedia (EXPE.O).

They technically didn’t break any rules but it’s a bad look. And it gave fuel to progressives already critical of Powell, like Sherrod Brown. It also comes at a delicate time for the Fed chair. President Joe Biden is considering renominating him when his term is up in February read more . Overhauling stock ownership measures could help Powell find more middle ground with the left. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Beijing takes the joy out of China tech M&A read more

Omarova is dubious choice for U.S. bank cop read more

China ban shows crypto cons and a pro read more

Antin IPO will inspire private equity copycats read more

Plugging Greensill-sized regulatory holes read more

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Katrina Hamlin