Federer’s On IPO cements Swiss second-tier status

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2021

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Roger Federer’s magic touch isn’t translating to Zurich’s top financiers in the initial public offering of $6 billion On (ONON.N), the running-shoe outfit backed by the 20-time tennis Grand Slammer. The firm, which uses its Swiss heritage to charge premium prices , is looking to raise over $600 million from investors in New York – not Zurich. Moreover, On’s hometown banks were relegated to secondary roles in the deal, as two of nine underwriters, with U.S. investment banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) playing on centre-court as lead underwriters.

It’s not ideal for Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), for whom Federer has been a brand ambassador. Playing “lead-left” would’ve been a nice boost for Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein after the bank’s stumbles over the past year with collapsed clients Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. In a record year for equity capital markets , Credit Suisse ranks fifth in the U.S. league table ranked by value, according to Dealogic, after commanding the top spot in 2020. Running a U.S. deal for a hometown champ would’ve been an ace. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

PayPal joins mad rush to buy pay-later now read more

Ford greatly enhances its tech’s appeal read more

UK turns back on post-pandemic inequality reset read more

UK government let off intervention hook read more

Babbel IPO sounds cheap for a reason read more

Editing by Rob Cox and Oliver Taslic