Breakingviews
Fed’s inflation-messaging dilemma worsens
Accelerating U.S. inflation is a communication, rather than an economic, problem for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell . Consumer prices rose 5% in May from a year earlier, the highest annual rate since 2008, data showed on Thursday. Even the core rate, which strips out food and energy prices, was up 3.8%, a three-decade high.
True, many businesses were shut down and air travel had nearly ceased a year ago. But there are also other oddities. Used car and truck prices jumped by 7.3%, bolstered by fleet purchases by rental-car firms due to shortages of new vehicles. That makes life much harder for the Fed than for the European Central Bank, which sees euro zone inflation at 1.9% this year and 1.5% in 2022 read more . While it makes sense for Powell to take a wait-and-see approach, and U.S. bond markets are so far keeping the faith with him, the longer the distortions last, the more challenging his job will become. (By Gina Chon)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Ad spending surge makes Big Tech bigger read more
Tech IPO scepticism spreads to France read more
Grab spotlights SPAC deal growth forecast folly read more
GEO jumps the prison wall read more
UPS "better" may be just as hard as "bigger" read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.