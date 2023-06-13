Fed’s rate hike habit will be hard to kick: podcast
WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The US central bank is mulling a pause after raising interest rates at its last 10 meetings. In this Exchange podcast, Morgan Stanley chief economist Seth Carpenter lays out the calculus behind the Federal Reserve’s next move, and why it’s so hard for policymakers to pivot.
Follow @BenWinck on Twitter
Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.