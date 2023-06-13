













WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The US central bank is mulling a pause after raising interest rates at its last 10 meetings. In this Exchange podcast, Morgan Stanley chief economist Seth Carpenter lays out the calculus behind the Federal Reserve’s next move, and why it’s so hard for policymakers to pivot.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @BenWinck on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Aimee Donnellan and Katrina Hamlin











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.