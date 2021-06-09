Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ferrari picks new driver for tech era

A Ferrari logo is seen on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 30, 2016.

Ferrari (RACE.MI) has chosen a driver to steer it through its technological challenges. The $42 billion luxury carmaker on Wednesday picked Benedetto Vigna as its new chief executive, filling a gap created by Louis Camilleri’s sudden departure read more in December. A long-term executive at chipmaker STMicroelectronics (STM.BN), Vigna has no direct experience of luxury goods or the automotive industry. But his semiconductor expertise and innovation credentials make him well-placed to help Ferrari move away from combustion engines.

Vigna, who run STM’s largest and most profitable division read more , is a physicist who understands electronics and precision engineering. His most immediate challenge will be to navigate the shift to battery power. Ferrari already produces hybrid models, including the 430,000-euro SF90, but it has yet to unveil a fully electric car. Preserving Ferrari’s premium pricing and profit margins may be a bigger challenge than the science. (By Lisa Jucca)

Breakingviews
Breakingviews · 8:25 AM UTCChina’s Evergrande headache turns into a migraine

Deleveraging Evergrande (3333.HK) is turning into a real migraine. Chinese watchdogs want lenders to stress-test their exposure to the developer, Bloomberg reports. In focus is troubled Shengjing Bank (2066.HK), but larger institutions are involved too.

BreakingviewsIcelandic bank’s rebirth is reassuringly prudent

Icelandic banking has an ominous history. The North Atlantic country’s three largest lenders, Kaupthing, Landsbanki and Glitnir, more than doubled their assets in 2004, and again in 2005, only to fail simultaneously in 2008. Íslandsbanki, a state-owned group constructed from the wreckage of Glitnir, is asking for rehabilitation with an initial public offering that values it at $1.2 billion. It’s reassuringly prudent – and cheap.