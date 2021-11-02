Breakingviews
Ferrari’s Birkin-like appeal is chip-mess antidote
MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ferrari (RACE.MI) is proving relatively immune to the global chip crisis. The Italian maker of the $500,000 SF90 Stradale reported a 19% jump in revenue in the quarter ending September, despite rising raw materials prices and a global chip shortage. That’s in contrast with sales drops at automakers Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Volkswagen (VOWG.DE), (VOWG_p.DE). Newly appointed Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna is now targeting EBITDA this year of 1.52 billion euros, slightly higher than a previous target.
Like luxury Birkin bag maker Hermès International (HRMS.PA), Ferrari’s long customer waiting lists make it easier to plan production in advance and avoid short-term changes in costs. If the crisis persists, price inflation will inevitably creep in. Yet, like Hermès, Ferrari should be able to pass on the pain to customers. Ferrari’s bigger problem is to manage the shift to electric vehicles from the combustion engines that still make up most of its sales. The company now trades at a luxury-style 44 times forward earnings multiple. To keep that, Vigna will need a chic new electric strategy. (By Lisa Jucca)
