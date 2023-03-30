













MILAN, March 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s plan to support carbon-neutral fuels is good news for the $50 bln luxury carmaker, CEO Benedetto Vigna says on the Exchange podcast. It will allow the group to flog the roaring engines that made its fortune. Electric cars remain a goal, but self-driving Ferraris are not.

