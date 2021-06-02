Breakingviews
Ferrero takes a $500 mln ride on Wagon Wheels
Confectionery maker Ferrero has bought Burton’s Biscuits, which makes Viscounts, Wagon Wheels and Jammie Dodgers, for 360 million pounds, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. The family-owned Italian group has been a keen acquirer of British sweet brands, like Fox’s biscuits and chocolatier Thorntons, and in 2018 snapped up Nestlé’s (NESN.S) U.S. candy business for $2.8 billion.
Burton’s made sales of more than 275 million pounds last year, implying an enterprise value of 1.3 times 2020 sales. That’s cheap compared to Mondelez (MDLZ.O), which trades at 4 times trailing sales, according to Refinitiv. Stagnant sales might explain this: annual revenue was 340 million pounds when Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan bought the company in 2013. Ferrero may be well poised for more bargains as listed groups like Nestlé are under pressure to divest unhealthy foods. Since Ferrero can shrug off the moralising of public investors, the bigger threat is anti-sugar regulation . (By Dasha Afanasieva)
