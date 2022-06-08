A bouquet of daffodils picked by co-owner Clarita Santos at Santos Farm, which has been affected by the temporary closure of the flower stalls at Seattle's Pike Place Market during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kent, Washington, U.S. March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fertilizer shortages due to the war in Ukraine are hitting more than just food costs. On Wednesday lawn-care firm Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG.N) issued a sales and profit warning as higher commodity costs continued to squeeze margins. It’s a warning of pain being spread across industries.

A surge in fertilizer prices has shaken the global economy. Even in January before Russia invaded Ukraine, certain costs had more than doubled, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute. Then it went up by nearly 20% when the war began.

Now fertilizer, along with fuel, make up one-third of Scotts cost of goods sold, versus less than 20% three years ago. A late U.S. spring and other headwinds caused Scotts to slash its outlook for adjusted earnings per share. Its shares were down about 10% in Wednesday morning trading. While rising food prices are the biggest economic worry, Scotts shows how widespread fallouts from commodities disruption can be – even for fertilizer. (By Gina Chon)

